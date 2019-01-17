An assistant city attorney for Columbus who has worked to eliminate blight in city neighborhoods will be the newest member of the Columbus City Council.

City Council on Jan. 14 voted 6-0 to appoint Shayla D. Favor to serve the unexpired term of Jaiza Page, who resigned after being elected as a Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judge in November.

“I had two classic tears,” Favor said after the council called her name. “I just had to close my eyes because I did not want to go into an ugly-cry.”

Council members spent about an hour in executive session before the 5 p.m. meeting discussing who should be chosen as the seventh council member.

Favor was selected from a pool of 15 finalists who had been culled from 56 applicants for the seat. Council members heard from 13 of the finalists and more than 30 supporters at a Jan. 10 public hearing at City Hall.

Favor, 38, of Franklin Park is a Dayton-area native who has lived in Columbus since 1999.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a law degree from Capital University Law School.

She has worked on the city attorney’s zone initiative to deal with blighted properties and their owners since 2014. She must resign from her job with the city before taking office.

“I wanted to increase my presence and my ability to really make change in the community on a more significant level,” she said.

Favor said she wants to work on affordable-housing initiatives and continue the work she did in the city attorney’s office dealing with vacant and abandoned houses.

The 14 finalists who were not chosen remain under consideration for a second council vacancy that will open on Feb. 22.

Michael Stinziano intends to resign that day before he is sworn in as the newly elected Franklin County auditor in March.

“We are blessed as a city to have the caliber of folks step up to serve in this fashion,” council President Shannon G. Hardin said of the applicants.

If they intend to hold their seats, both new council members would have to run for election in 2019 along with Elizabeth Brown and Emmanuel Remy.

Limits for campaign contributions

Also on Jan. 14, City Council approved the city’s first campaign-contribution limits after delaying a vote in late 2018.

Individuals and groups will be limited to a total contribution of $12,707.79 a year to a candidate for city office, mirroring the limit for candidates at the state level. The city ordinance also would require anyone running election ads to disclose immediately who paid for them. The new limits and disclosure requirements take effect March 1.

City Council amended the legislation before the vote to clarify that any candidate or group raising $1,000 or more will be required to file campaign-finance reports. Previously, the city’s filing limit was $10,000.

Members of Yes We Can, a progressive Democratic group, have opposed the contribution limit, saying it’s too high to discourage high-dollar contributors from influencing city elections. Cleveland and Cincinnati have contribution limits that are lower than the ones Columbus approved.

“This experience has shown me it doesn’t matter what we say. The public reaction to this proposal has not been ambiguous,” said Nicole Butler, a member of Yes We Can.

“Every person who has spoken out against this proposal has said the limit is too high.”

Stinziano said the legislation is “a big first step” in campaign-finance reform for the city, particularly for disclosure of who is supporting politically active nonprofits and political-action committees.

The city also will hire an auditor to oversee campaign-finance disclosures at a salary of $59,364 to $89,044 per year.

A Columbus Dispatch investigation in 2018 found that about 60 percent of the money in the campaign war chests of City Hall incumbents came from less than 4 percent of the contributors and that inconsistencies and mistakes on campaign-finance filings make it difficult to track how much individuals or groups are giving to campaigns.

