In what could be his final days in the role, Liberty Township’s medical director is suing a township trustee.

According to a court filing with the United States District Court Southern District of Ohio’s Eastern Division, Liberty Township medical director Warren Yamarick is suing trustee Melanie Leneghan for “deprivation of rights” related to the township’s ongoing emergency medical services controversy.

For two months, township trustees have discussed a proposal from Delaware County that would replace the township’s cross-trained fire and EMS services with their own exclusively EMS-trained crews. The change reportedly would save the township an uncertain amount on reimbursements to the township and other fees paid.

Leneghan has been the main proponent of the change, and during the trustees’ Jan. 7 meeting, she instructed township police to remove Yamarick from the room rather than let him speak. Yamarick has been vocal in his opposition to proposed changes.

Yamarick has been with the township for 28 years, but his contract was not renewed in December. Instead, trustees Leneghan and Mike Gemperline voted to extend his contract until the end of January, with trustee Shyra Eichhorn voicing her support for Yamarick.

Now, in the lawsuit submitted by Yamarick’s attorney, Yamarick alleges that Leneghan “generated controversy by pursuing a strategy to turn the township’s award-winning emergency medical services department over to Delaware County and eliminate numerous jobs.”

“Plaintiff, a township resident, expressed concern that the defendant’s strategy could put patients at risk by reducing the quality of emergency services provided to the township’s residents,” the complaint reads. “Defendant then began retaliating against plaintiff for speaking out on this matter of public concern.”

The suit also cites an email Leneghan sent to Delaware County administrator Mike Frommer in December.

In the email, Leneghan allegedly says she would “like to start by hiring your medical director as of January,” and calls residents “rude” and “out of order” before claiming their concerns were politically motivated.

“It’s just a ploy by the left to produce their own ideological outcomes,” the email reads. “Many of the people there were union members and their family members.”

In the suit’s requests for relief, it asks that a judge:

"assert jurisdiction” over the matter declare that Leneghan has violated Yamarick’s First Amendment rights declare that Leneghan has “unlawfully retaliated” against Yamarick declare unconstitutional Leneghan’s ruling that those “in litigation” with Liberty Township are prohibited from speaking at meetings issue an order prohibiting Leneghan from making that ruling in the future award Yamarick “compensatory damages for the violation of his constitutional rights” pay Yamarick’s legal and attorney fees grant “any other relief this court deems just and proper."

Liberty Township trustees next meet Tuesday, Jan. 22.

