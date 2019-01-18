The Violet Township trustees are expected to shorten the term of a levy request to fund construction and operation of a community center from permanent to 25 years at a Tuesday, Jan. 22, special meeting.

The trustees scheduled the meeting for 2:30 p.m. in the township’s administrative offices, 12970 Rustic Drive.

They will consider a new resolution requesting the Fairfield County Auditor's Office to certify the amount of revenue a 4.6-mill levy would generate.

The meeting comes after the trustees voted unanimously Jan. 9 to pass a resolution requesting the auditor’s office to certify the amount of revenue a 4.6-mill permanent levy would generate.

Tuesday, the resolution the trustees will consider would be related to a proposed levy that would impose taxes for a 25-year term.

“The feedback we’ve received from some residents is, ‘I’m not going to support it because it’s forever,’” said John Eisel, Violet Township director of operations.

“The board (of trustees) will modify it to be a 25-year term.

“It’s still the 4.6 mills, but it will be for a 25-year term instead of continuous.”

The trustees are considering requesting the Fairfield County Board of Elections place the 4.6-mill levy on the May 7 primary ballot.

The levy’s revenue would fund construction and operation of a $46 million community center.

The resolution requesting the auditor’s office to certify the amount of revenue the levy would generate is one of two steps the trustees must take in order to place the levy before voters.

If the resolution is passed Tuesday, the trustees are expected to vote Wednesday, Jan. 23, on whether to request the levy be placed on the ballot on the primary ballot.

The Jan. 23 meeting is slated for 7:30 p.m. in the township’s administrative offices.

If the issue makes the ballot and is approved by voters, township officials say it would generate about $5.31 million annually.

The levy would cost homeowners $13.39 per month per $100,000 of home valuation, according to township officials. The annual cost would be $160.68 per $100,000 of home valuation.

Conceptual plans call for a 95,000-square-foot community center to be built on 30 acres expected to be donated by the Ricketts family at the southeast corner of Pickerington and Refugee roads.

It would include a first floor featuring two gymnasiums, a welcome desk, staff offices, a child-care area for parents who are using the facility, three multipurpose rooms and a study or "quiet" area.

A competition swimming pool and a leisure pool, as well as separate locker rooms for men and women, a universal family changing room and "team" room also would be on the first floor.

The center's second floor, as proposed, would feature a 0.1-mile track. Inside the track would be a fitness space, two exercise classrooms, a "messy arts and crafts room" and the facility's mechanical equipment.

Eisel said the 25-year levy would provide the township with enough money to build and operate the facility for 25 years.

Township officials would have to evaluate how the community center’s operations and maintenance would be funded beyond 25 years, said township Development Director Holly Mattei.

