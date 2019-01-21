A man contacted Columbus police at 12:34 p.m. Jan. 17 regarding the alleged theft of his diamond and gold ring.

The victim said a woman hired to clean his apartment in the 5100 block of Wesley Way made off with the ring at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

An officer examined the crime scene and determined latent evidence couldn't be retrieved, reports said.

Reports did not list a value for the missing ring.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A trespassing warning was issued to a suspect who allegedly stole a pair of men's shoes from a store in the 3300 block of North High Street at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13.

The responding officer said a representative of the business declined to press charges but wanted the individual warned to stay away from the premises.

* Tools valued at $850, along with a $100 prescription and $8 in chains, were reported stolen at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 11 from a truck parked in the 300 block of West Pacemont Road, reports said.