In November, our community came together to support Issue 6 for Grandview Heights Schools. Your support will enable our school district to make much-needed safety, security and ADA upgrades as well as comprehensive improvements to our learning spaces. Thank you!

Grandview Heights Schools has now entered the design phase of the project.

After a thorough interview process, the district has selected the architects and construction firms that will design and renovate Grandview Heights High School, build a new Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School, and make safety and accessibility updates to Stevenson Elementary School.

Moody Nolan, a local architectural firm, will partner with Perkins+Will, a nationally recognized firm specializing in educational facilities, to design the buildings. Since December, the firms have facilitated workshops and meetings with staff members and students on the initial design of our new and upgraded school facilities.

There are many stages to the design of new schools and we are currently in the initial stage, known as programming.

During this stage, educators, staff members, parents and students are meeting to discuss all elements of school-building design, including student learning spaces, professional spaces, community spaces, media spaces, fitness and wellness spaces, and visual and performing-arts spaces.

Participants are asked to share what they consider to be the five most-important principles in designing school spaces to help guide the work and design of the project for the architects.

Our administrators also have shared information from their site visits to other school facilities around the state to explore if there are best practices and ideas that we can incorporate in the design of our buildings.

To learn more about the design process, the timeline of construction and how you can get involved, please join us at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 or 9 a.m. Feb. 12 at the John Glenn Community Center at Edison/Larson, 1240 Oakland Ave.

It's important that we have thorough, thoughtful and bold conversations with our stakeholders to help us envision the future we want for our students.

These school buildings will serve our students and community for decades and it's important that we plan for them to stand the test of time.

Just like with the facilities planning process, your involvement and feedback are integral to the work ahead.

Andy Culp is superintendent of Grandview Heights Schools.