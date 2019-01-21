A snowball thrown at a vehicle on Mill Street by parties on the patio area of a business in the first block of Mill Street prompted a call to police, according to a report received at 7:36 p.m. Jan. 13.

When asked to clarify, the caller said his car had been struck by snowballs. While on 911, the reporting party got into a verbal altercation with patrons and possibly staff at the business. When he finally responded to dispatch's prompts, he became agitated with questions and said "just forget it" before disconnecting.

Police spoke with the manager, who said the reporting party was no longer on the scene. He said the suspect immediately left after throwing the snowball at the reporting party's car, according to reports.

In other recent Gahanna police incident reports:

* A car belonging to a rental business on Cherry Bottom Road was found in the parking lot at the Johnstown Police Department, 599 S. Main St., according to a report received at 10:34 a.m. Jan 14. The manager said they weren't interested in criminal charges on the renter who left the vehicle, but they would place him on a "do not rent" list, reports said.

* A Taurus Avenue resident reported a man was pulling children on a sled with a motor scooter around the block, according to a complaint received at 5:29 p.m. Jan. 12. He said it had been going on for an hour, and he didn't think it was safe, according to reports.

* Cash was reported stolen from a backpack at a business in the 500 block of YMCA Place, according to a report received at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 12.

* A Meadow Green Circle resident reported she received threatening emails, according to a report received at 9:29 a.m. Jan. 11. She said a hacker was threatening to release an inappropriate video of her, reports stated.

* A Founders Ridge Drive resident reported he was scammed via an email, according to a report received at 9:12 a.m. Jan. 11. He said he received an email he thought was from a priest, in reference to buying Google Play cards for sick children. He has since spoken to the priest and it wasn't from him, reports said.

* An armful of clothing was stolen from a business in the 800 block of Science Boulevard, according to a report received at 12:24 p.m. Jan. 10. A customer outside saw the theft, reports said.

* Two teens were reportedly fighting outside the front door of a business in the 500 block of YMCA Place. The fight broke up and they were advised not to return until the director speaks to their parents, reports said.

* Items were stolen from an office in the 1000 block of Beecher Crossing North, according to a report received at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 9. One of the missing items is an EKG machine. Renovations had been going on, and there was no exact time frame for when the items went missing, reports said.

* A window was broken on a vehicle at a business in the 200 block of West Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 1:08 a.m. Jan. 9.