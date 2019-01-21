A man told Grandview Heights police Jan. 13 he believes several items may have been stolen from his home in the 1800 block of West Third Avenue.

The missing items include guns, a purse and jewelry, together worth $1,975, reports said.

The man said he realized the items were missing about two weeks earlier after contractors were working in his house.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 1300 block of Bluff Avenue told police Jan. 10 someone forced entry into his home and stole a laptop computer, valued at $400.

* A resident of the 1500 block of Roxbury Road reported a parka valued at $1,200 was stolen from his car while it was parked at his home.

* A resident of the 900 block of Palmer Road told police Jan. 12 a pair of sunglasses, cash, gift cards and a pair of reading glasses were stolen from his car while it was parked in his garage. The items together are valued at $570, reports said.

* An officer was dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of Dublin Road on a report of a theft from a vehicle parked behind the building. Vehicle parts and accessories, together valued at $925, were reported stolen.

* A resident of the 1400 block of West Second Avenue reported Jan. 13 that two bicycles, together worth $3,000, were stolen from his garage.