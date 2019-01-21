A Lockbourne man was arrested on a felony charge of receiving stolen property Jan. 9 after a Grove City police officer located a stolen vehicle.

The officer was on patrol at 7:30 p.m. and observed an SUV in the parking lot of a store in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. The vehicle had extensive damage and was unoccupied, reports stated. A check of the vehicle revealed it had been reported stolen out of Columbus.

The officer drove his cruiser out of sight from the vehicle. About 10 minutes later, two men came out of the store and entered the SUV, according to reports.

After a traffic stop, the officer identified the driver as a 19-year-old man from Lockbourne.

According to the police report, the man told the officer an acquaintance of one of his friends had given him the vehicle. The officer checked but was not able to find a record of a person with the name he was given.

The man was arrested and charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property, then taken to the Franklin County jail.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A New Holland woman reported her purse was stolen Jan. 10 from her car while it was parked at a store in the 4000 block of McDowell Road.

The purse contained a wallet with $120 in gift cards and $715 in cash.

* A resident in the 3400 block of Castleton Street reported Jan. 13 that a neighbor told him he observed a man taking items from his garage Jan. 10. The victim told police he checked his garage and found a drill and reciprocating saw, valued at $370 total, were missing.