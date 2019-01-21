Martin Luther King III, left, and Columbus Mayor Dana "Buck" Rinehart walk together in a march Jan. 19, 1987, from Columbus City Hall to the Ohio Theatre to honor the late Martin Luther King Jr.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that nearly 1,400 people sang 1960s peace songs and protested injustices as they marched.

King's son marched beside Rinehart, Dagmar Celeste (wife of Ohio Gov. Richard F. Celeste) and Martin Luther King Jr.'s cousin, the Rev. Joel L. King Jr. of Columbus.

If the slain civil-rights leader still were living, he would not have rested on his birthday, his son said.

"He would be working. There are so many injustices left in our society," he said.