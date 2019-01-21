A traffic stop earlier this month resulted in arrest for a 42-year-old Lancaster man with a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid license and not wearing a seat belt, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The man was stopped at 7:58 a.m. Jan. 7 at Smith's Mill Road and Innovation Campus Way.

An officer found open beer cans in the vehicle and also cited him for open container, according to the report.

The warrant had been issued through Franklin County Municipal Court, police said.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* Criminal damaging of a vehicle was reported at 3:06 a.m. Jan. 12 on the 8200 block of Parsons Pass.

* A 48-year-old New Albany woman was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 2:54 a.m. Jan. 12 at Sumption Drive and New Albany Road East.

* A 29-year-old New Albany man was arrested for assault and transported to the Franklin County jail after officers at 2:39 a.m. Jan. 12 responded to a dispute at a residence on the 6500 block of New Albany-Condit Road.

* A 21-year-old Columbus woman was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use and a 22-year-old Columbus resident was arrested for a warrant from the Whitehall Division of Police for no operator's license, driving under suspension and headlights and a warrant from the Gahanna Division of Police Department for no operator's license and speed after a traffic stop at 9:12 p.m. Jan. 8 on westbound state Route 161.

* Identity fraud was reported at 5:06 p.m. Jan. 8 by a resident of Camden Drive.

* An 18-year-old New Albany woman was cited for possession of controlled substances when an officer was called at 1:02 p.m. Jan. 7 to New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Road.

The officer responded to a call in reference to a student with marijuana, according to the report.