A 19-year-old woman who lives in the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard told an officer at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 16 that she was duped out of $300 by someone who called her posing as an FBI agent.

The victim said the fake agent sent her a text threatening to disconnect her phone if she did not pay $300 in either iTunes or Amazon gift cards. She said her brother purchased iTunes cards in that amount and sent images of them to a number in the 202 area code.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* A man was transported to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital at 11:49 p.m. Jan. 14 after being struck by an unknown object while in the 4500 block of Northtowne Boulevard.

* An 86-year-old woman said she received an upsetting phone call at her home in the 1500 block of Hempwood Drive at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14. She said the caller told her the police would arrest her for drug trafficking if she didn't provide information on her bank accounts.

* A woman, 30, said her wallet containing $220 was stolen from her at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 14 after she sat at the counter of a restaurant in the 900 block of East Dublin-Granville Road. The wallet also contained the victim's Social Security card and two credit cards.

* A resident of the 4600 block of Grovedale Court said she was threatened at her apartment at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 13 by the mother of a youth she earlier had told not to throw snowballs at her vehicle or windows. The woman making the threat, according to the victim, was upset that the victim had spoken directly to the child and not to her.

* A 64-year-old man said someone followed him, tackled him to the ground, punched him in the chest and stole his wallet containing $103 in cash at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 11. The attack took place at the intersection of Shanley and Alona drives. The victim said he would be able to identify the suspect and wanted the individual to be prosecuted.

* A resident of the 4900 block of Sinclair Road called police at 12:18 p.m. Jan. 11 regarding the theft of his $2,592.72 racing helmet. The 65-year-old victim said the theft occurred between July 1 and 20, but he had been contacted by a Union County sheriff's deputy regarding the helmet being pawned at a store in Marysville.