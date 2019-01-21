The Speedway store at 5894 Sawmill Road was robbed at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 13.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, an employee said he was coming out of a back room when someone grabbed him from behind and he felt what appeared to be a handgun pressed to the back of his head.

The suspect forced the employee to open one of the cash registers, but the victim said he told the thief he lacked the authorization to open any of the others.

The thief took an undisclosed amount of cash.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* Damage was estimated at $500 after someone broke the front window of a restaurant in the 1900 block of Hard Road between 2:26 and 2:48 a.m. Jan. 17. No entry appeared to have been gained and nothing was believed to be missing.

* A 75-year-old woman who lives in the 700 block of Old Oak Trace was stopped by a witness at a bank from withdrawing money to pay an extortionist at 1 p.m. Jan. 15.

According to the complaint, a suspect "deceived victim and took control of victim's computer remotely. Suspect then made threats of physical harm against victim if she did not go to the bank and remove money for the suspect." The witness at the bank contacted officers.

* The person who broke into an apartment in the 4600 block of Merrimar Circle East between 2 and 4:49 p.m. Jan. 14 made off with a $400 handgun and two surveillance cameras that were not hooked up at the time.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, said the burglar threw a rock through one of the east-facing windows to gain entry.

* A 50-year-old woman said two people she met over Airbnb came to her apartment in the 2900 block of Mark Andrews Drive to stay for a week at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 but left two hours later due to dog allergies.

In a report filed at 5 p.m. Jan. 16, the woman said she subsequently discovered that a jade ring valued at $7,000 and a diamond wedding ring worth $3,000 were missing. Other jewelry worth $500, a $3,000 purse and another worth $1,500 also had been taken, according to the victim.

* The owner of a business in the Mall at Tuttle Crossing contacted police at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12 to file an embezzlement complaint against two former employees.

The victim said between Sept. 21 and 4 p.m. Jan. 10. the suspects used his business checking account without his permission to pay their personal bills totaling $5,868.75.

* A girl said she never had a chance to defend herself after being attacked by another student at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 1400 block of Bethel Road.

The victim said the other girl "punched her in the face several time then grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground and started punching her about the face and head several more times," according to the responding officer.

Two witnesses pulled the attacker off the girl.

The girls' parents were notified, the officer stated, and the aggressor was sent home with her mother.