Southwest Public Libraries' mission statement is to serve as the community's center for lifelong learning, and the staff designs programs for children and adults to achieve that goal.

This February, the Grove City Library Youth Services Department has a pair of special storytimes planned for families.

Grandparents and children of all ages invited to "Grandma, Grandpa & I," scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 2. This program brings together grandparents and grandchildren to have fun sharing favorite stories, games and songs. You might even learn something new about each other.

On Feb. 7, Grove City Library will host "Chinese New Year Family Storytime."

Like "Grandma, Grandpa & I," this is a family storytime open to all ages. Come celebrate the Year of the Pig, which last occurred in 2007, and ring in the Chinese New Year with songs, stories, crafts and games.

Traditional Chinese New Year celebrations include a strong emphasis on bringing families together. The New Year's Eve dinner is referred to as the "Reunion Dinner" and is considered the most important meal of the year.

"Chinese New Year Family Storytime" will take the place of Toddler Storytime that day.

Westland Area Library will host "National Take Your Child to the Library Day!" at 11 a.m. Feb. 2. Among the activities planned will be a chance to meet the newest members of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department: the Therapy K-9s. This will be an opportunity to ask questions, check out some new books, have a snack and make some new friends. This event is open to all ages.

Of course, regular storytimes remain in session and making regular visits is important for young children. There is no better way to introduce a child to a lifetime of reading fun and satisfaction than by participating in storytimes.

Each program highlights books, activities, finger plays, and songs presented just for the participant's age. Please accompany children to each program and learn how activities can be extended at home. No registration is required.

Grove City Library storytimes are as follows:

* Preschool -- 10:30 a.m. Mondays and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays

* Baby -- 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 10 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays

* Toddler -- 10 and 11 a.m. Wednesdays and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Westland Library storytimes are as follows:

* Music and Movement -- 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays

* Toddler -- 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

* Laptime -- 11 a.m. Wednesdays

* Preschool -- 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Mark Dubovec is communications manager for Southwest Public Libraries. Contact him at mdubovec@swpl.org.