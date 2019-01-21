Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 4:33 p.m. Jan. 9 and arrested a 28-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of domestic violence. According to reports, the man allegedly was threatening others and was taken into custody at a home in the 6500 block of Rocky Den Road.

In other Reynoldsburg police reportsw:

* A 36-year-old Indianapolis man was charged with OVI shortly after 4 a.m. Jan. 6 after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a hotel in the 2800 block of Taylor Road.

* A contractor reported vandalism to an air-conditioning unit at a home in the 900 block of Boyen Court.

According to police reports, the unit had been attached to a foreclosed home and much of it was removed or damaged, causing an estimated $3,000 in damage. The vandalism occurred between Nov. 1, 2018 and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4.

* Employees at a gas station in the 6300 block of Main Street reported an armed robbery shortly before 4 a.m. Jan. 4. Police reports said a man allegedly robbed the store, then fled in a light blue vehicle traveling west on Main Street. No injuries were reported.

* A resident in the 600 block of Culpepper Drive reported the theft of about $700 worth of electronics, including an iPad, at 6.43 p.m. Jan. 4.