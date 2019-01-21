Members of Synchronicity Trio -- violinist Dick Reuning of northwest Columbus, pianist Sharon Walton of Upper Arlington and cellist Bruce Posey of Columbus' University District -- are busy rehearsing for their annual philanthropic gig.

The three musicians formed the trio in 2004 after a group in which Reuning and Posey played disbanded.

They are preparing for a classical-music concert at 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 35 E. Stanton Ave. in Columbus.

The performance, "Conversations in Sound," will serve as a benefit for Faith Mission shelters, which opened in downtown Columbus in 2008 as part of Lutheran Social Services.

The trio will be joined at the church Feb. 24, as has been the case for the past several years, by Upper Arlington resident Denise Spires, who plays clarinet.

This will be the 13th annual Synchronicity Trio concert for Faith Mission.

"Last year this event raised over $8,000 from freewill donations," according to Judy Reuning, Dick's wife. "The need is greater than ever. The concert supports a good cause that provides many services to our neighbors in need who receive food and shelter, plus medical, dental and vision care, plus veteran services.

"The Faith Mission resource centers offer clients assistance in finding employment, learning computer skills and resume writing."

The Reunings and Walton belong to Gethsemane Lutheran, whose members serve meals at Faith Mission, sort donated clothing and work in the summer garden on East Eighth Avenue.

Dick Reuning also served on Faith Mission's advisory board for more than 10 years.

When their previous musical group broke up, Reuning and Posey were in search of a pianist, and they approached Walton, who teaches lessons at her Upper Arlington home.

"She foolishly bit," Reuning said.

"We didn't kill each other the first year so we kept at it," Walton said.

Walton said she was well aware of the programs offered at Faith Mission.

"I just feel it's something the city still needs," she said. "This is a long-term need, and I feel really happy to support that group."

Posey said he was "totally oblivious" to the existence of Faith Mission when Reuning first proposed a fundraising performance by the trio.

When he learned the organization offers help to homeless, low-income and poor people, Posey said, he was on board.

"This kind of happened to dovetail with the interest I already had," he said. "It benefits so many. It's money that gets well-spent."

The "Conversations in Sound" theme, Walton said, relates to communication among musicians in the individual pieces, as well as that between the composers and society.

"This year we're using some shorter works," Walton said.

The concert will include music by composers Rick Sowash, Astor Piazzolla, George Gershwin and Gabriel Faure, according to Judy Reuning.

