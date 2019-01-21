It’s 20 degrees, a light snow is falling and a bitter wind swirls through the air.

All the while you and five friends are dining on a rooftop patio in a climate-controlled, see-through igloo, taking in the sites of the Scioto River and nearby Historic Dublin.

Welcome to the latest experience at Vaso, the dining concept at AC Hotel by Marriot Dublin, 6540 Riverside Drive in Bridge Park.

“That’s the best time to be in them,” said Orcun Turkay, hotel general manager. “It’s very, very cool.”

The six-seat igloos, made of plastic and PVC pipe, will be available for reservations through the end of March, Turkay said.

The full-service experience includes the tapas-style Vaso menu and drinks. Each igloo comes with a heater, fur-covered chairs and blanket, he said.

Sundays through Wednesdays, the reservation rate is $100 per hour, which is waived if customers spend that amount of money on food, drinks or bottle service, Turkay said. The price Thursdays through Saturdays is $200 an hour.

Customers can reserve the igloos for hours at a time as long as they pay the minimum, he said.

However, the bill must be one check and an automatic gratuity of 20 percent will be applied.

Turkay said the patio is closed to customers during winter months, save for igloo dwellers and those who want to take a closer look at the plastic domes, which were rolled out before New Year’s Eve.

“The demand is very good,” Turkay said. “We can add two more, maybe.”

