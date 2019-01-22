Bexley police said an employee of a store in the 2500 block of East Main Street reported a male stole a shopping basket and unspecified merchandise at 11:54 a.m. Jan. 11.

The offender was described as a white male with a goatee and wearing a blue-plaid hooded coat, black pants and white sneakers, reports stated.

In other recent reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* A resident in the 200 block of North Remington Road reported a man stole a package from her front porch on Jan. 6. The theft was observed on the complainant's Ring camera, according to reports.

* A resident in the 900 block of Mayfield Place reported someone damaged her vehicle by denting the doors on Jan. 15.

* A resident in the 700 block of College Avenue reported someone stole loose change from his parked vehicle on Jan. 13.