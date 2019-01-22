Electronics and other property, totaling $1,050, were reported stolen at 11:52 p.m. Jan. 4 from a vehicle in the 6700 block of Village Parkway.

The thief also caused $700 in damages to the vehicle according to Dublin police department incident reports.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 57-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct Jan. 10 in the 500 block of Metro Place North.

* Forgery was reported at 1:12 p.m. Jan. 9 at a business in the 6000 block of Frantz Road.

* A 19-year-old man was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer Jan. 8 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* A 31-year-old woman was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments Jan. 7 on Interstate 270 East in Dublin.

* Misuse of a credit card was reported at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 6. A resident of the 5600 block of Strathmore Lane told police someone attempted to use his Mastercard after his wallet had been misplaced or stolen.

* A resident in the 6000 block of Glenbarr Place at 8:56 a.m. Jan. 6 told police he was scammed into providing a $360 Amazon gift card to someone who called claiming to be a representative from AT&T offering to lower his cable television bill.

* A 46-year-old man was charged with endangering children Jan. 6 in the 6800 block of Perimeter and Hospital drives.

* Coercion was reported at 12:51 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 7200 block of Muirfield Drive.

* A 32-year-old man was charged Jan. 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at Banker and Riverside drives.