Next school year will bring three new academies to the Dublin City Schools Experiential Learning Academies program at the Emerald Campus, 5175 Emerald Parkway.

Academies offered include the areas of biomedicine, business, teaching, engineering, information technology and Young Professionals.

Next year, students also will have the opportunity to participate in the new Cisco Cyber Security, Start-Up Academy and Sports Medicine and Performance academies.

All academies offer high school credit and the opportunity for college credit, said Kristy Venne, Emerald Campus director.

"We aim to provide our students with hands-on learning experiences to explore future potential career options so they can learn what they like and don't like sooner, before investing in college," she said.

Venne said the three new options identify different areas of need district officials determined by examining workforce development data and student interest. Sports medicine, for example, was added because data showed those types of shows are needed in central Ohio and the Midwest. Cyber security is another field in which high student interest and job need exist.

Students who participate in the Start-up Academy will develop and present a business model to industry experts, Venne said, while those in the Cyber Security Academy will have the opportunity to take a test for industry certification credentials.

Students in the Sports Medicine Academy will author research projects and participate in field work, Venne said. The district is working to identify potential parternships with sports medicine providers.

The new academies won't require additional funding and use resources already in place, Venne said.

For example, teachers in the International Baccalaureate program moving to the building next school year can be used for this coursework.

Along with the academies programming, Emerald Campus' programming for next year will include Columbus State Community College courses, the International Baccalaureate program and alternative programs for high school students who need a smaller, personalized learning environment and adult-age learners with disabilities to gain additional job and life skills, Venne said.

This year, about 1,000 students come and go from the campus daily, Venne said, using a shuttle or personal vehicle to drive between school buildings.

The addition of the new academies, additional Columbus State classes and the International Baccalaureate program's move to the campus next school year will increase the number of students traveling to Emerald Campus as well.

High school programming at the campus will expand from two floors to three, Venne said.

Zinia Rehman, a 15-year-old Dublin Jerome High School sophomore, said she's enjoying her participation for the first time in the IT Academy and using coding to create a variety of things.

Coming to a separate location for the academy also helps her from an organizational perspective, she said.

Venne said students have enjoyed the independence that traveling back and forth from their high school buildings to Emerald Campus affords them.

"The kids actually really like it, and that was a pleasant surprise for us," she said.

