The Dublin City School District now has a solid price tag for the construction of its two new elementary schools.

On Jan. 14, school board members unanimously approved a resolution for a guaranteed maximum price from construction-management firm Corna Kokosing Construction Co., said Doug Baker, district spokesman.

A guaranteed maximum price, often referred to as a GMP, is an agreement on a cost that can't be exceeded, based on a project scope, according to Jeff Stark, chief operating officer for the district.

Unless there are changes in the project scope or unforeseen conditions, the construction company would pay for anything above the agreed cost, he said.

Corna Kokosing's GMP is $47,411,030, according to a school board memo associated with the resolution.

Corna/Kokosing was approved as the project construction manager at risk by board members in May, Stark said.

The company provided the best overall value proposal after a selection process that resulted in three short-listed firms: Corna/Kokosing, Elford Inc. and Quandel.

Funding for the two buildings, which will be on Bright Road and off Ravenhill Parkway in Jerome Village, will come from the combined $195 million bond issue, 2-mill permanent-improvements levy and 5.9-mill operating levy voters approved in November 2018.

The capacity for both schools is 720 students, and the building design is complete, Stark said. Groundbreaking for both buildings is forecasted to be in March pending permit approvals.

The district also is moving forward with design for a new middle school that would be built near the elementary school in Jerome Village.

That project is expected to break ground in November and the building to open in August 2021, Stark said.

Also Jan. 14, board members unanimously approved a resolution allowing the commencement of contract negotiations with OHM Advisors for professional design services for the construction of the middle school, Baker said.

Board members also unanimously approved a similar resolution for contract negotiations with Fanning Howey Associates for design related to additions and renovations for Coffman, Jerome and Scioto high schools, he said.

The schedule for the high school additions has not yet been determined, Stark said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah