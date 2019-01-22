An attempted robbery occurred at 8:16 p.m. Jan. 10 at a business in the 800 block of Parsons Avenue, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

According to the report, a man told a cashier at the business he wanted to buy some cigarettes, but he had left his credit card in the car and had to go back and get it.

When he returned, he told the cashier he was robbing her. The cashier, however, told the suspect she couldn't open the cash register and the suspect left without any of the business' money.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A credit card and an unendorsed money order were reportedly stolen at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 from a vehicle in the 800 block of South High Street.

The victim told police someone made unauthorized purchases with the stolen credit card.