The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating a social-media account that represents a police officer.

The account was reported Jan. 9. It entails an Instagram account followed by about 100 people and on which its creator shares messages with photos taken of the school resource officer at Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Road.

The messages posted on the account do not make threats or seek information, but they offer anecdotes, such as not to use tobacco products, said Lt. Ron Clark. The case remains under investigation as of Jan. 21, and Hilliard police have issued a search warrant to Facebook, the owner of Instagram, to learn how the account was created, Clark said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A 2006 Honda sedan worth $5,000 was reported stolen between 8 p.m. Jan. 11 and 11:15 a.m. Jan. 12 from the 4600 block of Cutwater Lane. As of Jan. 21, no agency had reported to Hilliard police that it had recovered the vehicle, according to Clark.

* Credit cards and money were reported stolen between 3 p.m. Jan. 12 and 4 p.m. Jan. 13 from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Hilliard-Rome Road. Property loss was reported at $15.

* Prescription medication worth $140 was reported stolen between 6 and 10 p.m. Jan. 12 from the 4000 block of Columbia Street.

* A 16-year-old boy told police a smartphone and sandals were stolen between 8:20 and 8:50 p.m. Jan. 14 at Davidson High School.

* Headphones, clothes and a wallet containing credit cards, debit cards and a driver's license were reported stolen from the 4500 block of Cosgray Road. Property loss was reported at $380.

* An 80-year-old man told police $200 was stolen between 8 a.m. Jan. 14 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 from the 4700 block of Tremont Club Drive.

* A 45-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 3:25 a.m. Jan. 11 at Norwich and Wayne streets.

* A 20-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 6:10 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 5400 block of Scioto Darby Road.

* A 29-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 3:45 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 5200 block of Sara Way.

* A 36-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Britton Parkway and Reynolds Drive.

* A man, 26, was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 6300 block of Scioto Darby Road.

* A 29-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 15 at Britton Parkway and North Clara Circle.

* A 19-year-old woman was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.

* A 23-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 2:35 a.m. Jan. 17 at Cemetery Road and Interstate 270.