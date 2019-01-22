Terri Albanese, a Westerville-based glass artist, will have pieces featured in the Ohio Art Council's latest exhibition at the Riffe Gallery at the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts, 77 S. High St.

"Duo Trio: Contemporary Diptychs and Triptychs by 14 Ohio Artists," on display from Thursday, Jan. 24, until April 13, explores how modern artists interpret diptychs and triptychs, an older technique used in art that refers to two or three items of work displayed in a series.

Albanese, 62, uses pieces of handmade glass to create paintings.

She said being able to show her work, "The Farthest Horizon (1, 2, 3)" at the Riffe Gallery is a real honor.

"When they asked me to exhibit, that just really moved me. This is home," she said.

Prior to creating her glass artwork, Albanese had worked in graphic design and opened her own firm. She said she became interested in working with glass while seeing mosaics on a trip to Italy and was influenced by the work of Pierre-Auguste Renoir while she studied graphic design at the Columbus College of Art and Design.

Albanese said one of her favorite things about being an artist is collaborating with others on commission pieces and that no two pieces are created alike.

Michelle Brandt, owner of Brandt-Roberts Galleries at 642 N. High St., Columbus, which has shown Albanese's work, said Albanese is always pushing herself as an artist and it shows in her unique pieces.

Brandt said it is amazing to see Albanese as she works from a conceptual piece to a finished piece.

"Her work is unlike any other artist we have at the gallery," Brandt said.

Other artists whose works will be featured in "Duo Trio" include Julie M. Abijanac, Kristen Cliffel, Stephanie Craig, Thomas Frontini, Eric Holscher Almazan, Greg Martin, Agnes Ray, Emily Sullivan Smith, Melissa Vogley Woods and Art Werger.

An opening reception will be 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. A variety of free workshops and artist talks are planned throughout the exhibit's run.

For more information, go to oac.ohio.gov.

To learn more about Albanese, visit terrialbanese.com.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia