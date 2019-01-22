Pickerington police Chief Mike Taylor has announced his retirement.

“Chief Michael Taylor announced his plans to retire effective Feb. 19th, a news release issued by City Manager Frank Wiseman’s office said Tuesday, Jan. 22. “Effective immediately, Taylor will be using personal time until his retirement date.”

In a video statement on the city’s social-media pages, Wiseman said the city would not continue the investigation into anonymous allegations made against Taylor.

Those allegations involve racial, homophobic and sexist slurs in comments to staff members.

Taylor has served as Pickerington’s police chief since 2003. He began his career with the Pickerington Police Department as an officer in September 1983.

The announcement of Taylor’s plans to retire comes less than two weeks after Wiseman confirmed the city would investigate inappropriate comments after city officials received two anonymous letters alleging the misconduct.

Taylor’s annual salary is $117,648, and the city pays an additional $48,396 a year for his benefits, according to the city’s finance department.

Wiseman will act as interim administrator of the police department until a permanent replacement is hired, the release said.

