A Marriott International hotel could be coming to Dublin's Bridge Street District next year.

A final site plan on Dublin's website includes renderings for Marriott's Springhill Suites, a 145-unit, six-floor hotel on Bridge Park Avenue.

The hotel is projected to open summer of 2020, said Ted Orr, director of development experience with Bridge Park developer Crawford Hoying. The project will include an 86,000 square-foot hotel with 6,500 square feet of restaurant/bar tenant space on the ground floor.

Amenities will include an open lobby with a bar, a 24-hour fitness center, flexible meeting space and a patio on Bridge Park Avenue, Orr said.

The development would be in Bridge Park Block F, which is west of Dale Drive and southwest of the intersection with Bridge Park Avenue.

