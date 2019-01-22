As we are just a few weeks into 2019, many of us have already strayed from our New Year's resolutions -- myself included.

However, it's not too late to get back into the swing of keeping your resolutions, whether they are to start the year off on a healthier note, become more organized, or even get more involved in your community.

The German Village Society is a great place to start when it comes to your resolution goals.

The first step is to visit the Meeting Haus to learn more about what we are accomplishing within our borders.

Visitors can discover how we preserve the historic structures of German Village, learn more about volunteering with the Society in our Visitors Center, or find out about our many events, such as the Haus und Garten Tour, TEA 43206 or Village Lights.

We are lucky to have so many of our events involve the entire community, so if you've just moved into the neighborhood or have been living in the Village for years, the German Village Society is a great way to get to know more of your neighbors, new and old.

Want more out of volunteering for the Society? Talk to us about joining one of our many committees, which range from historic preservation, safety and our parks in the village, to events and environmental causes.

Our neighborhood comes with more than bricks -- it comes with a sense of community and pride.

Have you been meaning to try out that new restaurant or go into one of our many local shops? Check out one of our many German Village Business Community businesses while you are walking in the Village. With options to shop, dine and stroll in and around German Village, you'll always find someplace where you feel at home.

Maybe you want to learn more about who is behind the Society's advocacy, events and membership.

The German Village Society staff looks forward to getting to know neighborhood residents and advocates. Please reach out to any of us and get to know us over a cup of coffee.

We are so excited to start off 2019 with our members, friends and neighbors and are thrilled to see where this year takes us. It takes a village to be "Caretakers of a Legacy," dedicated to retaining the character and distinction of the past while creating a thriving and contemporary community in German Village -- and that starts with you.

German Village Society Development and Marketing Coordinator Jena Wilson submitted the Village Notebook column .