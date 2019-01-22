The Violet Township trustees will consider whether to put a levy to support the construction and operation of a community center on the May ballot after shortening the term of their possible proposal to 25 years.

The trustees are slated to decide Wednesday night, Jan. 23, whether to request the Fairfeld County Board of Elections place a 4.6-mill, 25-year levy designed to fund a community-center project on the May 7 primary election ballot.

The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the township’s administrative offices, 12970 Rustic Drive.

On Tuesday, Jan. 22, the trustees voted unanimously to request the Fairfield County Auditor’s Office to certify the amount of revenue a 4.6-mill levy would generate. The vote was similar to action the group had taken Jan. 9, except the latest move is for a levy that would expire after 25 years, rather than be a continuous, permanent levy.

“That will be the resolution to proceed,” John Eisel, Violet Township director of operations, said of the pending vote. “After (the Jan. 23) resolution, we will have everything required by the (Fairfield County) Board of Elections to get it on the ballot.”

The proposed levy is designed to fund the construction and operation of a $46 million community center for 25 years.

If the issue makes the ballot and is approved by voters, it is expected to generate about $5.31 million annually for the community center’s construction and operation.

The levy would cost homeowners $13.39 per month per $100,000 of home valuation, according to township officials. The annual cost would be $160.68 per $100,000 of home valuation.

Conceptual plans call for a 95,000-square-foot community center to be built on 30 acres expected to be donated by the Ricketts family at the southeast corner of Pickerington and Refugee roads.

It would include a first floor featuring two gymnasiums, a welcome desk, staff offices, a child-care area for parents who are using the facility, three multipurpose rooms and a study or "quiet" area.

A competition swimming pool and a leisure pool, as well as separate locker rooms for men and women, a universal family changing room and "team" room also would be on the first floor.

The center's second floor, as proposed, would feature a 0.1-mile track. Inside the track would be a fitness space, two exercise classrooms, a "messy arts and crafts room" and the facility's mechanical equipment.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate