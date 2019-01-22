A 15-year-old Groveport boy, a 15-year-old Columbus boy and a 14-year-old Whitehall boy were arrested for aggravated rioting at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16 outside Whitehall-Yearling High School, 675 S. Yearling Road.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls about a fight at the school, but when officers arrived, they learned the fight was outside and near the parking lot of an adjacent business, reports said.

Officers said about 15 students were gathered, and it was determined two of the boys agreed to meet there to fight, police said.

After one student reportedly struck another, several other individuals intervened before the fight broke up, police said.

The Groveport boy also was charged with falsification after he allegedly lied about his personal identity and refused to tell police the location of his vehicle, which police eventually found.

A baseball bat was found in the vehicle, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 4200 block of East Main Street; at 4:10 p.m. Jan. 14 in the first block of Parklawn Boulevard; at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 100 block of North Hamilton Road; and at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 4300 block of Doney Street.

* Thefts were reported at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 4600 block of Olde Bailey Way; at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 200 block of Midcliff Drive; at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 1100 block of Great Oak Drive; and at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 300 block of South Yearling Road.

* A 13-year-old girl was arrested for assault at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 14 at Robinwood Avenue and Doney Street, reports said.

Assaults also were reported at 8:35 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 3900 block of East Broad Street; at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 4000 block of East Main Street; at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 3700 block of Palm Street; at 5:25 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 4200 block of East Main Street; and at 12:05 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 500 block of Elaine Road.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 from the 400 block of South Hamilton Road; at 7:05 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 100 block of Maplewood Avenue; at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 5100 block of East Main Street; and at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 11 in the first block of Woodcliff Drive.

* Property destruction was reported at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 700 block of Bernhard Road; at 8:50 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 3900 block of East Broad Street; at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 100 block of Midcliff Drive; at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 5200 block of East Main Street; at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 4400 block of Poth Road; and at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 4100 block of Ural Avenue.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 4100 block of Mayflower Boulevard and at 9:40 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 900 block of Duke Road.