Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Jan. 24-31.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Ohio Geology Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about the geology of Ohio.

Preschoolers: Owls, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about these silent fliers through story, song and craft.

Metro Five-0: Level 3 Harriers and Short Ears, 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 50 and older can look for northern harriers and short-eared owls on a 2-mile prairie hike.

Bison: Behind the Scenes, 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Nature Center. Visitors can see how park staff members tend to the bison.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Wildlife Observation Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Nature Center. Guests can catch a glimpse of nocturnal critters through the viewing windows.

Bug Off, 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Nature Center. Visitors can learn about some of the ways insects defend themselves.

Owl Hike, 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2-mile walk to search the trails for roosting barred owls.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin-Granville Road, Westerville

Preschoolers: Puppet Show, 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25 at the Nature Center. Children can join the Blendon Woods puppets on a wintry adventure.

Tracks Off the Trails, 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can participate in an off-trail hike to search for animal scat, tracks and signs.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Off-Trail Nature Hike, 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Shelter House. Guests ages 9 and older can take an off-trail adventure to areas of the park not usually seen.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

Mammals of Ohio Display, noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27 at the Multi Purpose Room. Guests can see how animals survive the winter months through games, activities, videos and displays.

Creature Feature: Animal Feedings, 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Nature Center. Guests can watch the naturalist feed the education reptiles and amphibians and learn how the park cares for these animals.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

46th annual Winter Hike Series, 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests can take a 2-mile hike along the trails and garden paths.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Happy Tails-N-Trails, 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests can bring a canine companion for a 2-mile hike followed by a doggie treat.

Preschoolers: Bears, 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 29 and 30 at the Spring Hollow Lodge. Guests can learn about these furry mammals through a story, craft and game.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Metro Five-0: Level 3 Off-Trail Wandering, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Confluence Area. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 2.5-mile on- and off-trail hike through field and forest to visit rarely seen parts of the park.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

