Delaware police reported a 2009 sedan valued at $5,000 was stolen at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 100 block of Somerset Road. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office recovered the vehicle the following day; it had been wrecked, police said. Reports did not indicated where the car was recovered.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Someone tried to access a cellphone account in an attempted identity theft reported at 5:51 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 200 block of Cambridge Road.

* Loss was listed at about $1,200 when someone reportedly opened a cellphone account with the identity of a resident of the first block of Walnut Street, reported at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 21.

* A motorist was cited for driving while intoxicated and obstructing official business in a traffic stop on U.S. Route 42 at 2:05 a.m. Jan. 19, reports said.

* A baby stroller valued at $150 was stolen in the 100 block of London Road in a theft reported at noon Jan. 19.

* A vehicle drove through a yard in the first block of Grandview Avenue at 7:59 a.m. Jan. 18, according to reports.

* A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the first block of Rockcreek Drive at 2:19 p.m. Jan. 18.

* Drug paraphernalia was found during a traffic stop at William Street and Houk Road at 4:54 p.m. Jan. 18, reports said.

* Fraudulent credit accounts were opened with the identity of a resident of the 400 block of Grand Circuit Boulevard, reported at 7 p.m. Jan. 18.

* Electronics, including a television, that were reported stolen in a burglary in Morrow County were recovered by Delaware police at 7:47 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 200 block of Richards Circle.

* Two men were cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 200 block of West William Street at 11:53 a.m. Jan. 16, according to reports.

* A wallet and credit card were reported stolen from a locker in the 1100 block of South Houk Road in a theft reported at 9:21 a.m. Jan. 16.