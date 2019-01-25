Columbus Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of hepatitis A in a worker who had direct contact with food at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 479 N. High St

Anyone who was at the restaurant between Jan. 1 and Jan. 16 is encouraged to get a hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible and to watch for symptoms of hepatitis A which include jaundice, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue, according to a press release the health agency issued Jan. 25.

An information line has been set up for questions or information about the hepatitis A vaccine.

The number is 614-645-1474; and callers should request option 3.

Columbus Public Health officials said they have provided vaccinations to the workers at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and none of them is currently ill.

Additionally, a free public vaccination clinic for adults will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the health facility, 240 Parsons Ave. in Columbus.

Hepatitis A vaccines are also available from healthcare providers and retail pharmacies. Residents are encouraged to call ahead to make sure a particular location has the vaccine. The vaccine is covered by most insurance plans, the release stated.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver disease that is spread when hands, food or objects contaminated with stool are put in the mouth. It can be spread by close contact with a person who is sick with hepatitis A, eating food prepared by a person with hepatitis A, or engaging in sex with a person with hepatitis A, health officials said.

Getting vaccinated and practicing proper handwashing is the best way to prevent hepatitis A, according to health officials.

