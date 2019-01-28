Necklaces valued at $6,000 were among the items stolen from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Oakland Park Avenue that was broken into at 3:27 p.m. Jan. 21.

A $100 suitcase and $300 in lighting equipment also were stolen by someone after the driver's-side window was smashed, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* Three pairs of boots worth a combined $200 were stolen in a burglary reported by a resident of the 2900 block of Neil Avenue at 9:13 p.m. Jan. 19.

The victim said the break-in occurred after 11:50 a.m. that day.

The responding officer noted that the only door to the apartment had been kicked in and that nothing else in the apartment appeared to be out of place.

Damage was estimated at $230.