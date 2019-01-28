Gahanna police responded to an incident involving an alleged physical altercation between two people on King George Avenue at 12:17 a.m. Jan. 16.

The reporting party said a female left the scene and a man at the residence looked like he had been assaulted in the face. He was uncooperative with police and said marks on his face came from falling on ice, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A phone, watch, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from a Theori Avenue residence, according to a report received at 2:48 p.m. Jan. 22.

* Lottery tickets were stolen from an Agler Road business at 3 a.m. Jan. 22, according to reports.

* Christmas decorations were stolen sometime overnight on Venetian Court, according to a report received at 6:12 p.m. Jan. 21.

* A man was reported going door to door asking residents to switch their electric/gas provider, according to a suspicious-person report received at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 21. He didn't have an active solicitor permit and was advised how to obtain one, reports said.

* A female tried to pass a counterfeit $20 at several businesses in the 1300 block of Stoneridge Drive, according to a report received at 6:27 p.m. Jan. 20.

* An Ulverston Drive resident told police someone opened a credit card in his name, according to a report received at 5:24 p.m. Jan. 19. He said it's also possible a fake driver's license was issued in his name, reports said.

* License tags were stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of North High Street, according to a report received at 6:40 a.m. Jan. 18. The tags were taken overnight, reports said.

* A fight took place at Gahanna Lincoln High School, 140 S. Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 10:35 a.m. Jan. 15.

* Checks were stolen from a mailbox at a business in the 800 block of Taylor Road, according to a report received at 3:57 p.m. Jan. 15. The reporting party advised someone already tried to cash one of the checks, reports said.