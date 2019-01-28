City Council is expected to vote tonight. Check back for an update.

The latest proposal for cuts to Gahanna's 2019 budget includes eliminating the city administrator and parks and recreation director positions.

The proposed budget are expected to be discussed and voted on by council members during a committee meeting tonight, Jan. 28. Check back for updates after tonight's meeting.

Mayor Tom Kneeland noted in a Jan. 19 document sent to council that the administration recommends providing full-time employees affected by the current proposed layoff with a 60-day exit package.

He said defunding the city administrator position, held by Dottie Franey since May 21, 2018, would require duties to be reassigned to other staff members, and those that can't be reassigned would either be covered by him, contracted with an outside firm or placed on hold.

Franey began her career with Gahanna in 1992. She was promoted to deputy director of public service in 2002 and named director of public service in 2011.

Jeff Barr has served as Gahanna's parks and recreation director since Jan. 10, 2017. He previously worked as Gahanna's deputy director of parks and recreation for a year and a half.

The proposed budget also includes laying off or "defunding" part-time parks and recreation staff to save $110,000, closing subsidized camps, reducing pool hours and defunding the forestry foreman position.

The administration said any recommended part-time layoffs likely would occur Friday, Feb. 1.

Kneeland said the city is projecting a $2.9 million gap in funding this year.

"It has to do with the amount of revenue we receive today from income taxes not covering our expenses," he said. "With Issue 29 (last fall's income-tax proposal), the piece to keep in mind is 75 percent was going into capital maintenance, and another 25 percent was going to be used for operational expenses and further safety enhancements."

He said the city has used carryover funds to cover gaps in the past.

"Once it's gone, there's no revenue," he said. "It's purely about revenue not meeting our expenses."

Kneeland said he believes he provided council with a workable budget in October 2018 that still would be valid and would give officials until January 2020 to make final adjustments based on any new revenue that might be added. Kneeland said all of the recent iterations of the budget that have been reviewed have been due to changes council is proposing, and the administration has been working on a recalculated budget document using council's data.

A third public hearing was held Jan. 22 regarding proposed legislation that would change the city's credit for tax paid to another municipality from 83.3 percent to 50 percent.

Gahanna's current income-tax rate of 1.5 percent has an 83.33 percent credit applied to whichever is smaller -- the tax paid to another municipality or the 1.5 percent tax paid to the city.

If the tax-credit amendment is approved, Councilman Brian Larick said, it would generate about $3.4 million after being in place for a full year, or about $2.5 million for three-quarters of a year.

Resident Paul Vandermeer told council Jan. 22 that he works in Columbus, and the change would raise his taxes by a significant amount.

He said he's against the change in the tax credit.

"One of the things I guess I was encouraged to hear is that you're not just looking to plant this on the backs of residents working in another city," Vandermeer said. "What I have heard is you're looking to cut or do something with other services."

He encouraged the city not to cut services.

"But as oftentimes school districts do, start charging fees for things," Vandermeer said. "I would hope City Council and the administration will work to instead of getting rid of services, maybe start charging fees for them."

Resident Mike Hroncich said he supported Issue 29 last fall.

But on Nov. 6, the majority of voters said no.

"The people of Gahanna have spoken now three times since 2013," Hroncich said. "They don't want to give the city additional tax revenue."

He said there's zero justification to decrease the tax credit, therefore increasing taxes on residents, just months after the voters rejected the tax increase.

Council President Brian Metzbower said there is a 60-day window before council can vote on the tax-credit legislation. That would take the vote to March 25.

"That's spring break," he said. "I won't be here. I would like it scheduled the first week in April. I don't feel holding such a vote when half the community is checked out or on vacation does anything to build the public trust.

"There's a great deal of challenge we're dealing with," Larick said. "I do believe all of us intend to minimize the impacts to the city, to the employees, to the services to what this city offers to citizens, and still continue to operate effectively."

