A Grandview Heights police officer responded Jan. 19 to a construction site in the 900 block of Dorchester Way, where several buckets of paint had been reported stolen.

The paint is valued at $1,000, according to reports.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 1200 block of Mulford Road told police Jan. 19 a circular saw and a brad nailer were stolen from his garage.

He said he noticed a window to the garage was ajar Jan. 12 and discovered the tools were missing. He last saw the stolen items Jan. 9, reports said.

The tools are valued at $149, police said.

* Officers were dispatched Jan. 20 to a home in the 1800 block of West First Avenue on a report of a breaking and entering and a theft from a vehicle.

The victim told police a jacket, blanket and speaker, together worth $220, were stolen from a car parked in his garage.

* Two people reported items were stolen Jan. 22 from their lockers at a business in the 800 block of Goodale Boulevard.

One woman said $100 in cash and her debit card were stolen between 12:45 and 2 p.m. from her locker. She told police her locker was not locked.

Another woman said her locker was broken into and her wallet was stolen. She said her credit cards were used to make several unauthorized charges.