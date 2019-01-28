A Grove City police officer Jan. 17 recovered a car that a Columbus resident had reported stolen.

The officer was on patrol in the area of McDowell Road at Shirlene Drive when his license plate reader indicated a car traveling northbound on McDowell had been stolen.

The officer caught up with the vehicle on Stringtown Road near the intersection with McDowell and made a traffic stop in a store parking lot, reports stated.

A dispatcher confirmed the car had been reported stolen to Columbus police.

The driver, a 57-year-old Grove City man, told the officer his girlfriend, who was staying at his residence, loaned him the car. Police did not get an answer when they tried contacting the girlfriend both by phone and by knocking on the door at the residence, according to reports.

The car was towed from the scene.

No charges regarding the suspected stolen vehicle were filed against the Grove City man, but he was cited for driving under suspension and released, reports stated

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* An employee of a business in the 2700 block of Home Road reported Jan. 16 that someone broke into a storage building located at the rear of the property and stole about 1,000 pounds of copper-welding leads, valued at $3,000. The theft occurred between 4:12 and 5:10 a.m. Jan. 11. Entry was gained by breaking through the structure's plastic siding, causing $500 in damage, reports stated.

* A Columbus woman told police a cellphone, valued at $600, a debit card and $40 in cash were stolen Jan. 19 from a room at a hotel in the 4100 block of Parkway Centre Drive.

The woman said she and her husband had an argument and he left the room to go to the lobby at 3 a.m. He called the woman a short time later and asked her to come to the lobby so they could talk things out.

Two 16-year-olds, one male and one female, were visiting the couple and stayed in the room while the woman went to talk to her husband. They later came down to the lobby and said they were ready to go home.

The married couple drove the teens to a residence on Cirque Circle in Columbus.

After they got back to their hotel room, the couple discovered the items were missing.

No charges have been filed in the case.

* A Jackson, Ohio, man reported two motocross bikes, valued at $6,600, were stolen Jan. 19 from the bed of his truck while he was having dinner at a business in the 4100 block of Parkway Centre Drive.

* A Columbus man reported his car was broken into Jan. 21 while he was working at a business in the 6100 block of South Meadows Drive.

The man said he arrived at work at 3 p.m. and when he came back out to his car just after 11 p.m., he found the driver's side window had been broken out. His cellphone and two book bags containing clothing were stolen. A cellphone belonging to a friend, who he had given a ride to work, was also stolen. Total loss was $650, reports stated.

* A resident in the 3600 block of Lake Mead Drive reported Jan. 22 that jewelry, a cellphone and a laptop computer were stolen from his house. No charges have been filed in the case. Total loss was $1,275, reports stated.