Hilliard Division of Police officers responded to an unusual accident Jan. 27 when the body of a dead horse was ejected from a trailer when the driver of a truck lost control on Interstate 270 North, north of Cemetery Road, at about 11:40 a.m.

The driver, a 64-year-old Marysville man, was cited for "shifting loose loads," according to the accident report.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was not injured, according to the report.

The driver was northbound in the left-most lane and changed one lane to the right, but while doing so, the trailer began to drift further to the right, police said.

The driver attempted to correct the drift and lost control of the truck and trailer, ejecting two front-end loaders on the right side of the northbound lanes.

The truck and trailer then drifted off the left side of the freeway and struck the inside median, ejecting the horse carcass against it, police said.

The horse carcass, intended for burial, was contained in the same trailer as the construction equipment, police said.

A towing company helped remove the dead horse, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

Police cleared the scene at 2:15 p.m., but before that, officers recorded three accidents that occurred among other drivers, Litchfield said.

The incident is a reminder for drivers to move over for emergency vehicles and "pay attention to the task at hand: driving," she said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A 2013 Toyota sedan worth $12,000 was reported stolen between 10:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 12:30 a.m. Jan. 22 from the 4600 block of Cutwater Lane.

* A business in the 4400 block of Weaver Court North reported on Jan. 22 that a 2014 Ford truck and a trailer were stolen between July 30, 2018 and Jan. 1.

Property loss was reported at $9,000 for the truck and $6,000 for the trailer.

* A cellphone worth $200 was reported stolen at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 19 from the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

* A business in the 410 block of Weaver Court South reported 200 pounds of diesel fuel worth $600 was stolen between midnight and 6 p.m. Dec. 19.

* Athletics shoes worth $250 were reported stolen at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 21 from Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Road.

* A 23-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse at 2:35 a.m. Jan. 17 at Cemetery Road and Interstate 270 South.

* A 20-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 4100 block of Main Street.

* A 20-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 19 at Scioto Darby Road and Main Street.

* A 28-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Northwest Parkway and Leap Road.

* A 30-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 3800 block of Mill Run Drive.

* A 20-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 21 or Jan. 22 at Cemetery Road and Trueman Boulevard.

* A 22-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 1:45 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 3400 block of Anchorage Lane.

A 20-year-old woman also was arrested for sales of alcohol to an underage person.