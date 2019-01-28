Body copy ...

In 1975, Franklin Township firefighters had a new weapon against oil fires -- foam sprayed from a 16-ton, $75,000 truck.

The new, faster-acting foam was a step up from what had been used in the past, which had been called "protein foam" and had included chicken blood and soybean oil.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the township acquired the machine to protect eight oil company tank farms near Broad and Wilson streets.

Fire Chief M.E. Olney, right, watches firefighter Joseph Coulson operate the truck's nozzle.

The foam was called "light water" and was made from a formula the manufacturer wouldn't reveal.