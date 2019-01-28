A police officer was called to New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Road, at 2:54 p.m. Jan. 14 in reference to students sharing an inappropriate video, according to the New Albany Police Department.

However, no charges were made, said Elizabeth Lybarger, dispatch manager for the department.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* An officer gave a driver a warning after finding drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 18 at state Route 161 westbound and Johnstown Road.

* A 38-year-old Columbus man was cited for open container after a traffic stop at 1:24 p.m. Jan. 18 at state Route 161 and New Albany Road.

* A 48-year-old New Albany man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 2:36 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 7000 block of Dean Farm Road.

* Identity theft was reported at 5:04 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 6900 block of New Albany Road East.