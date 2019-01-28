A 20-year-old man said he fled the vicinity of the 2100 block of Parkville Court after his car was hit by gunfire between 7 and 9 p.m. Jan. 20.

The man filed the report at 12:28 p.m. Jan. 22.

According to the police report, he said he traveled "to the person of interest's apartment and upon arrival, a suspect unknown fired gunshots at him while he was in his vehicle.

"The victim's vehicle was struck by the gunfire and he fled the scene," the report said.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* A 14-year-old girl was arrested for felonious assault at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 24 after she allegedly attacked officers summoned to a school in the 5100 block of Karl Road by the principal who was "having problems with an unruly student," according to one of the responding officers. The girl allegedly pushed and then kicked one of the police officers escorting her from the building, then punched and kicked a second one after he tripped her to the floor.

* A 61-year-old man said his $10 bicycle was stolen from him at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 23 by a suspect who pushed him to the ground in the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard. The victim said his assailant initially demanded $40 from him and then settled on the bike.

* A 25-year-old woman said she was assaulted and threatened at 12:10 a.m. Jan. 22 at an apartment in the 5800 block of Arborwood Court by a person she identified to the responding officer.

* A resident of the 5400 bock of Gracewood Court contacted police at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 22 after allegedly receiving a series of text messages from a neighbor threatening to burn her home down and "hang your kids," according to the officer who responded to the complaints. The 26-year-old victim said the messages were received between 5 and 11 a.m. Jan. 20.

"Victim claims this stems from the suspect sending an initial text to her requesting the victim to deliver a message to her boyfriend, which she refused to do," the report stated.

* A $200 gaming system and laptop computer valued at $460 were stolen from a residence in the 5400 block of Gracewood Court, according to a report filed at 7:22 p.m. Jan. 19. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, said she came home to find a back window had been broken out. A $25 television also was taken.

* A burglary in the 1800 block of Red Robin Road was reported by a 59-year-old man at 9:35 a.m. Jan. 18. He said the break-in took place between 11 a.m. Jan. 14 and 6 p.m. Jan. 17. The man's state and military identifications, Social Security card, debit card and $3 in cash were reported taken.