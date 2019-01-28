Sports bras, regular bras, underwear, pants and shorts worth a combined $3,691.50 were reported stolen Jan. 24 at 12:50 p.m. from a store in the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, the person filing the complaint said two people entered the business at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and left with the items without paying for them.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* A Thornville man, 37, said he was attacked at a school in the 5100 block of Godown Road at 10 a.m. Jan. 24.

* A representative of a restaurant in the 4700 block of Sawmill Road filed an embezzlement complaint against a former employee at 2:11 p.m. Jan. 23 According to the responding officer, the employee allegedly took $1,903.79 belonging to the business between Jan. 8 and Jan. 22.

* An official with a business in the 7400 block of Safelite Way contacted police Jan. 18 at 3:09 p.m. to report the theft of a championship ring valued at $1,500 from a trophy display area in the lobby.

The theft took place between midnight Jan. 15 and 11:59 the following afternoon. "No suspects were known, and the complainant stated he would review security camera video at another time," according to the responding officer.

* An 18-year-old was charged with robbery after allegedly assaulting an employee of a store in the Mall at Tuttle Crossing on Jan. 18 at 9:15 p.m.

The victim was a 19-year-old Dublin woman who said she was attempting to stop the suspect from shoplifting $400 in clothing and a cellphone valued at $800, according to the responding officer.

* Damage was estimated at $500 after someone broke the front window of a restaurant in the 1900 block of Hard Road, according to a complaint filed at 11 a.m. Jan. 17. The vandalism took place between 2:26 and 2:48 that morning.