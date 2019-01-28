In his 1970s commercials for Remington razors, Victor Kiam said he liked the shaver so much, he bought the company.

Similarly, Sondra Noble liked the screen print of the Columbus skyline her sister created for her as a birthday gift so much, she decided to establish a screen-printing business -- the second location of which opened late last year at 1068 Goodale Blvd. in Grandview Heights.

Noble and her sister, Tracy Dunn, opened their first Hip Hues screen-printing studio in Nashville, where Noble settled after earning a marketing degree from Vanderbilt in 2004 and a stint in a marketing position at Google's California headquarters.

Both sisters grew up and graduated from high school in Upper Arlington.

"I fell in love with Nashville, but I still come back to Columbus and UA several times a year because we still have family and friends there," Noble said. "The skyline print gave me a view of home and I still have it hanging in our studio in Nashville."

Dunn created the skyline print in the style of pop artist Andy Warhol.

"She's a real hobbyist. Tracy's background is in finance, but she loves trying out different things, whether it's piloting, brewing beers, making wine or screen printing," Noble said. "She's so talented that she really opened my eyes to how incredible an art form screen printing can be."

The concept of creating a business to share the experience of screen printing -- which involves pressing ink through a screen or mesh onto another surface, such as a T-shirt or canvas -- seemed an ideal venture to launch in her adopted hometown of Nashville, she said.

"At the time, 2011-12, Nashville was just beginning this incredible explosion, with so many people and companies moving here and the city becoming a giant center of tourism," Noble said.

She convinced Dunn to move to Nashville to help start the business.

Hip Hues opened there in 2012.

"We work well together as a team," Noble said. "I'm more in the marketing and communications side of things and Tracy's skilled at finance, business and the law."

Hip Hues offers two types of screen-printing experience, said Christian Dunn, a first cousin of the sisters and the manager of the company's Grandview location.

"We can come off-site to your event and set up our equipment so your guests, clients or employees can print their own item," he said. "It's a fun activity for corporate events, a grand opening of a business or a company's team-building session."

The screen-printing activity provides a unique gift or keepsake for a social gathering, whether it's a birthday, anniversary party, bar mitzvah or bachelorette party, he said.

Hip Hues also hosts private screen-printing workshops at its Grandview studio.

"It's a two-hour session where you learn the ins and outs of screen printing and then get to make two pieces yourself," Christian Dunn said. "People are surprised at how quick and easy the process is. You have a finished product in less than three minutes."

While many people may envision T-shirts when they think of screen printing, the art form is applicable to a variety of items, he said.

Hip Hues offers clients the chance to make prints on everything from tote bags and wine bags to cozies and bandannas, he said.

While the process is simple enough for a child, the art form is not limiting, Christian Dunn said.

"That's what I really like about it: that it's an art form where you can really spread your wings and fly if you really get into it, or it's something you can just do as a fun activity at a party or social gathering," he said.

Christian Dunn worked at the Hip Hues location in Nashville while attending Vanderbilt and said he wanted to move back to Columbus.

Noble said she and her sister were looking for a location in central Ohio for a second Hip Hues studio.

"We had the experience of so many people from outside Nashville taking part in a workshop at our studio -- from Texas or California and Ohio -- and they told us there was nothing like this in their city. We had people asking us if we wanted to franchise the concept."

When they decided they wanted to open a second location, "we wanted to pick a place that mirrored Nashville in terms of growth, being a tourism mecca and being a place where people have a real sense of pride in their community and their state," Noble said.

"Columbus is such a fast- growing community, it's just like what's been happening in Nashville. And it's a place where people really take pride in their community. Columbus people love living in their city.

Columbus may be lacking a bit in promoting itself as a tourism destination, but even that is changing, she said.

"It's exciting to be opening our new location right near where we grew up, but Columbus was also the logical choice from a business standpoint," Noble said. "We'd be looking at Columbus even if it wasn't our hometown."

Grandview's proximity to Ohio State University and downtown Columbus made it an obvious choice as well, Christian Dunn said.

"It's a growing town and a young town and there are a lot of cool local businesses here," he said. "There's also a great art scene in the Grandview area."

With Grandview Yard, the Goodale Boulevard corridor is also changing, and the new character is a good fit for Hip Hues, Noble said.

For more information, visit hip-hues.com or the studio's Facebook page, Hip Hues Columbus.

