A 30-year-old Reynoldsburg woman and a 29-year-old Lancaster man were arrested shortly before 6 a.m. Jan. 17 after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Kaiser and Creon drives. Both were charged with possession of drugs.

The woman also was charged with falsification and tampering with evidence, according to police reports.

In other Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 36-year-old Etna man was charged with assault, resisting arrest and OVI at 1:42 a.m. Jan. 18 after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Employees at a home-improvement store in the 2400 block of Brice Road reported the theft of an unknown number of tools Jan. 16 after a tool trailer was broken into overnight.

According to police, the trailer was burglarized sometime between midnight and 10:13 a.m.

* A resident in the 1800 block of Lockmere Court reported a burglary at 7:42 a.m. on Jan. 11. Police reports said the residence and a Dodge van parked at the same location were both broken into overnight. Police received a similar report around the same time from a nearby house in the 1900 block of Haverton Drive.

* A 32-year-old Columbus man was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at a department store in the 2400 block of Taylor Park Drive on charges of theft by deception.