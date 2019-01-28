The second phase of Somewhere In Particular Brewing, 5053 Dierker Road in northwest Columbus, is complete.

The owners have opened the adjacent Henderson House, 5055 Dierker Road, for spillover seating on Fridays and Saturdays and for private events.

"It's definitely unique -- old, colonial -- definitely not your typical bar space," managing partner Joe Casey said.

SIP, as the brewery also is called, uses only the first floor of the two-story house built in 1859 by Joseph C. Henderson and Mary Stewart. At that time, the area largely was agrarian and the Henderson land was used for a farm with cattle.

The house is said to be haunted by the ghost of Mabel Henderson, who was adopted informally by the couple and eventually inherited the house, according to information posted at the facility.

Casey said the owners built a full-service bar and finished some of the renovations inside the space, which is adjacent but not attached to the brew pub at 5055 Dierker Road. Somewhere In Particular opened in October.

Space has been a regular issue since then, so the extra elbow room would help until the third phase of the property -- the patio -- is complete, Casey said. The unfinished patio was open briefly when the weather was warm.

Additional landscaping is planned to help decrease sound emanating from the patio, which would have a place for bocce and cornhole and a large seating area, he said.

"We're starting to get a plan of what we're trying to do out there," Casey said.

The Henderson House has five rooms, excluding a kitchen, restroom and sunroom at the entrance of the facility, but the upstairs, used for office and storage space, is off limits.

The space can accommodate parties of eight to 70 people.

"We can shape the house differently for different events," Casey said.

Patrick Sullivan, head brewer at SIP, said he's pleased to see the new space open for customers.

"I think it's rad," he said. "It's nice. It has good decor. It has a good feel to it."

