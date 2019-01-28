Kippers, a common breakfast food in England, are whole herring filets that are salted, pickled and smoked. They frequently are served with eggs and mashed potatoes.

ThisWeek staffers answer the question: Would you try kippers?

Andrew King: I had to Google this, but I generally prefer my fish fresh, so I'm going to pass on this one.

Scott Hummel: In can form, it's a great survival food, like sardines. I like kippers. I don't think I've ever had ithem outside the canned-fish variety, though.

Sarah Sole: Eh, I don't think. It sounds kinda gross.

Nate Ellis: Yep.

Dennis Laycock: Is it St. Swithin's Day already?

Abby Armbruster: Only in a foreign country, although I'd probably still pass on that.

Lisa Proctor: Let me get back to you on that one.

Neil Thompson: I already have tried kippers. When my wife and I visited Scotland in 2017, we ate local loch kippers for breakfast on a few occasions. One of our innkeepers, David from the Fern Villa Guest House in Ballachulish, Glencoe, in the Scottish Highlands, proclaimed smoked herring the most flavorful natural food – only a single ingredient: fish – one can eat. He was right: They are oily, salty and delicious.

Lee Cochran: Pretty sure I have when we were guests at a party hosted by a family from Russia.