Hilliard City Council on Jan. 28 decided to end its inquiry using outside legal counsel to examine how the Hilliard Division of Police carried out its criminal investigation of former Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department deputy director Heather Ernst, but fireworks still went off in council chambers at the Hilliard Municipal Building.

The 7-0 decision was rendered after an executive session that followed a tense exchange between council member Les Carrier and police Chief Bobby Fisher.

During that exchange, council member Nathan Painter interjected to call the inquiry a “witch hunt.” Carrier had supported the inquiry, calling it "necessary."

An overflow gallery, including police officers, applauded, prompting council President Albert Iosue to admonish the room.

Earlier in the meeting, Carrier had revealed why he and his peers launched the inquiry using Bill Creedon, an attorney with Scott Scriven LLC, with whom the city contracted.

Carrier read aloud text messages he had received from Curtis Baker, a former Hilliard sergeant who now is deputy chief of the Reynoldsburg Division of Police.

The messages alleged Hilliard police had not done enough to investigate tips regarding Ernst's irregular finances when they were received, Carrier said. Hilliard investigators were tipped in late 2015 and 2016, according to Fisher, but Baker's messages to him alleged police might have been aware in 2014, Carrier said.

However, City Council also voted to make public a letter to Creedon from Baker in which Baker outlines the concerns he shared with Carrier. In that letter, Baker wrote that he believed the investigation began in 2015, not 2014.

“I’m shocked you are attacking the credibility (of the police division),” Fisher said.

He called the information Carrier shared about the investigation “fabrications.”

After adjourning from executive session, Iosue said council members were satisfied with the investigation timeline Fisher provided Jan. 22 and City Council would forgo a final report from Creedon.

Scott Scriven LLC has not submitted an invoice for work already performed, council clerk Lynne Fasone said.

Ernst, 48, on Oct. 3 pleaded guilty to one count of theft in office, a third-degree felony, and one count of attempted tampering with records, a fourth-degree felony. She was sentenced to a year in prison.

Hilliard investigators had determined the city was missing more than $500,000 in daily admission fees from the city’s two pool facilities from May 2013 to fall 2017. Jeff Blake, an assistant prosecutor for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, said during the Oct. 3 proceedings that investigators had determined Ernst had used $271,898 as “lifestyle spending” and as “regular things people spend money on,” and Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Cain on Nov. 16 ordered her to make restitution of $271,898.

This story will updated with more details at ThisWeekNEWS.com/Hilliard. Videos are posted above.

