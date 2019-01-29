Everyone who loves the arts is invited to the Celebrate the Arts reception hosted by the Arts Council of Westerville from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15.

Everyone who loves the arts is invited to the Celebrate the Arts reception hosted by the Arts Council of Westerville from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15.

The fourth annual ACW "Supporter of the Arts in Westerville" will be announced, the Lifetime Achievement award will be presented and the winners of the Arts Education Grants will be introduced. The celebration will include music, refreshments and tours of the Point at Otterbein.

For details and reservations, contact Linda Wilkins at artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com.

Writing contest deadline

Writers of all ages and genres are reminded to submit their entries to the 13th annual Celebrate the Arts Writing Contest by the March 1 deadline.

For contest guidelines, visit artscouncilofwesterville.com

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

====

February calendar of exhibits and events

The Westerville ArtsLine column and calendar is provided by the Arts Council of Westerville and printed as a public service by ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion. Email listings to artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com.

February -- Art from Westerville Art League, several league artists exhibit watercolors, oils and photography at Java Gallery, Java Central, 20 S. State St., java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

February -- Street Art Against Hate at Java Gallery. Sticker-art boards contain anti-hate messages created by 400 street artists worldwide. #NoHateFamily movement has resulted in multiple walls of paste-ups in Paris, Berlin and London. Java Central, 20 S. State St., java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

February -- Watercolors by Richard Leavy at Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

Feb. 2-10 -- The 33rd Annual Quilt Show featuring works by Columbus Metropolitan Quilters. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; meet members on Saturday and Sunday. Innis House at Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Road.

Through Feb. 13 -- "Plane of Liberation: Dialectic of Social Space" by Jon Jicha. Inspired by his travels throughout India, Jicha explores the sensory effect of surface information that radiates with a cultural conviction. Hours; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Leslie H. and Ethyl Rose Miller Gallery, Otterbein University, 33 Collegeview Road.

Through May 1 -- Land in Flames by Vitor Mizael. Mizael explores issues of Brazillian national identity and plays against literary traditions that blend fact and fantasy. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at Otterbein University, Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall (first and second floors), 27 S. Grove St.

Through April 27 -- Paraiso Tropical (Tropical Paradise) by Rosana Pauli. Pauli's work addresses the process of colonization and slavery in Brazil, to understand the legacies of colonialism and racial constructions in the present. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Otterbein University, Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St.

Every Tuesday -- Acoustic Jam hosted by finger-style guru John Morgan, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Every Friday -- Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 10 p.m., featuring 12 or more diverse performers every week at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Feb. 1 -- Color Me Calm for Seniors, 1 to 2 p.m. Relax while listening to calming music and coloring. Materials provided. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St.

Feb. 2 -- String Theory, 7 to 10 p.m. Musicians with great vocal harmonies perform classic '50s to '80s rock at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Feb. 2 -- Tunes & Tales, presented by Westerville Symphony and Westerville Public Library, including free performance and narration of "The Frog Prince" for ages 3-8. Hands-on time with musical instruments follows program. Registration required. Performance times at westervillelibrary.org, 126 S. State St.

Feb. 3 -- Lil' Red and the Rooster, 3 to 5 p.m. Upbeat blues duo featuring vocalist Jennifer Milligan from Westerville and Pascal Fouquet, one of the best blues guitarists in France. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 -- Reader's Theater, 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Children ages 8 to 12 will read aloud from funny scripts while honing their acting skills. The final session will feature a performance for friends and family. Registration required; westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277, 126 S. State St.

Feb. 7 -- The Art of Photography, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Local photographer Gary Gardiner will offer instruction on composition, timing and light to improve photographs. Bring a camera, manual, pen and paper. Registration required; westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277, 126 S. State St.

Feb. 8, 9, 15-17, 22-24 -- Curtain Players presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in Night-Time," based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens, at 5691 Harlem Road, Galena. For audiences ages 13 and older. Tickets: curtainplayers.org.

Feb. 9 -- R.J. Cowdery, 7 to 10 p.m. Performer at Sisters Folk Festival in Oregon, Rocky Mountain Festival in Colorado and The Bluebird in Nashville sings with wry humor and honest emotions. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Feb. 10 -- Curtain Players Theater, auditions for "Epic Proportions" by Larry Coen and David Crane, to be directed by Jeremy Sony, 7 p.m. (registration at 6:30 p.m.) at 5691 Harlem Road, Galena. Audition form at curtainplayers.org/auditions.

Feb. 11 -- Art Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Adults will explore various art forms at this stress-free session. No experience necessary as a guest artist will guide participants in replicating the night's featured piece. Register at westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277.

Feb. 13 -- JC Songwriters' Circle hosted by Dick Plunk, 7 to 9 p.m. Share an original song or come to learn and meet this music community. Every second Wednesday at Java Central, 20 S. State St, free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Feb. 14 -- Art Lab, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Children ages 6 to 8 will explore a variety of art techniques and learn about the artists. Register at westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277.

Feb. 15 -- Budding Artists, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Children ages 4 to 6 will explore artistic styles, mediums and techniques while focusing on art as process and not finished product. This month's topic: markers. Register at westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277.

Feb. 16 -- Avalon Nine, 7 to 10 p.m. Acoustic version of the classic rock/folk/roots group performs music from Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Feb. 18 -- Arts Council of Westerville meeting, 5:30 p.m. Blair IT, 653 McCorkle Blvd., Suite L. Get involved in the arts in Westerville. Guests invited.

Feb. 18 -- Creative Writing for Seniors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Develop writing skills through life experiences. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St.

Feb. 19 -- Poetry Discussion and Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Share work with the Westerville Poetry Group and discover ways others are writing and publishing poetry. Optional open mic.

Feb. 21 -- Westerville Public Library Meet the Author Series: Jason Reynolds, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave. Author of award-winning titles for teens "A Long Way Down," "All American Boys" and "Ghost" will speak and sign books. Tickets at westervillelibrary.org.

Feb. 21 -- The Circle: Exploring the Art of Storytelling and Poetry, 7 to 9 p.m. Regional poets and professional "tellers" from the Storytellers of Central Ohio perform their works, hosted by Carol Milligan and Father Joseph Kovitch. Bring a story to share. Third Thursday of the month at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Feb. 23 -- Rick Barr, 7 to 10 p.m. Prolific performer and songwriter with deep vocals and styling of Johnny Cash presents a mix of country and classic rock, blues and folk. Also featuring oldies in duet with his father, Rick Barr Sr. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Feb. 24 -- Young Person's Concert: Musical Humor presented by Westerville Concert Band, 4 p.m. at Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave. Multi-media show of music and video. Instrument "petting zoo" in conjunction with Westerville Music and Art. Free admission, donations accepted.

Feb. 26 -- Westerville Art League meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Presenter Cody Heichel is an award-winning local watercolor artist known for paintings of urban Columbus scenes.