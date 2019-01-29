Bexley City Council has scheduled a third reading and public hearing for Tuesday, Feb. 5, on recommended changes to a policy when users rent Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Ave., for events in which alcohol is served.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Bexley City Hall, 2242 E. Main St.

Council will entertain public feedback on Ordinance 37-12, which, if approved by council, would affect the existing facility as well as a new space that will be created when the city completes a planned expansion that is scheduled to begin in 2020.

The ordinance contains recommendations from the city's Recreation Board that rental events in both the existing facility and the new multipurpose space be required to end by 11 p.m. The board recommends that one rental event in which alcohol served may take place per month in the new multipurpose space.

Some council members said they take issue with the monthly limit because the existing facility allows unlimited events with alcohol as long as they fall on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

"I think this restriction to one event per month is ludicrous," Councilwoman Mary Gottesman said. "I just don't think it makes sense."

Mayor Ben Kessler said the Recreation Board's recommendations are less restrictive than those of the Jeffrey Mansion Master Plan Refresh Committee. The committee last year completed work on updating the 2008 Jeffrey Mansion master plan and recommended that rental events involving alcohol in the new multipurpose space not only take place once a month but also end by 10 p.m.

The committee drafted its recommendations in response to residents who expressed concerns that rental events with alcohol in the new multipurpose space could cause problems with noise, parking and traffic congestion.

The Recreation Board's recommendation "provides an appropriate level of sensitivity to neighbors, not just immediate neighbors," Kessler said. "We heard from a lot of neighbors within the region about what it means to have an event with over 200 people there and the serving of alcohol late at night, and I think this allows us to be sensitive to that. But this space is still fully open to the public."

Recreation Director Michael Price said Jeffrey Mansion was host to 84 rental events in 2018, and 24 involved the serving of alcohol. He said there has never been major problems associated with events where alcohol is served, but the new multipurpose space will be located closer to nearby residents than the existing space.

"The noise, the impact on that will be greater, presumably, based on its physical location on the north side," Price said. "There are no residents on the south side of the park."

The Recreation Board's recommendation can serve as a starting point, and the city could reassess the new Jeffrey Mansion alcohol policy after it has been implemented, councilman Steve Keyes said.

"I think it's prudent to start with the restrictions," he said. "Let's see how it goes after a year. If we don't have problems, we don't have any big complaints, we don't have any police calls, we don't have any rowdiness. ... I think we would be open to expanding it."

