Cassingham Elementary School students are getting a head start on learning how to put what they're learning in class to use in the real world.

Under the direction of art teacher Ben Pinciotti, students are designing shoes that will represent local businesses and community organizations.

Pinciotti received a $1,400 grant from the Bexley Education Foundation for the project.

"I've always tried to make some sort of connection to the community with what I'm doing," Pinciotti said. "I want to make art visible to the public and I want the kids to understand that they have a voice in the community and that art can be a voice."

Pinciotti said the grant enabled him to purchase Vans tennis shoes and Sharpie markers for the students. The students are learning not only how to design and market products, but how to make a difference in the community, Pinciotti said.

"I reached out to a multitude of companies," he said. "I wanted it to still have that 'This is Bexley and this is who we are' (spirit). ... I tried to reach out to local or privately owned companies."

The participating entities are: the city of Bexley, the Bexley Recreation and Parks Department, the Bexley Public Library, Freshii restaurant, Bexley Yoga, Bexley Coffee Shop, Urban Emporium, Art with Anna, Giuseppe's Ritrovo, Cherbourg Bakery, Piccadilly Modern Play & Creativity Studio, Bexley Natural Market, Brassica, Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Gramercy Books, Keels Photography, Blocks Bagels, Johnson's Real Ice Cream, Newfangled Kitchen and roll:.

On Jan. 23, representatives from 16 of the businesses and organizations visited the elementary school. The students interviewed the professionals to get a sense of how their designs could best represent the organizations.

Aaron Stevenson, general manager of roll:, 2468 E. Main St., said he was impressed with the students' maturity and creativity.

"I have a design background," said Stevenson, who holds a bachelor's degree in digital design from Bowling Green State University. "It was fun to be able to talk to the kids about design and how my vision for the store would be put onto a shoe."

Stevenson said he knows most of the other representatives who attended the Jan. 23 session, which is a testament to Bexley's community spirit.

"It's a very small, tight-knit community," Stevenson said. "The local businesses support local growth here in town."

Laura Dennison, who runs the restaurant Newfangled Kitchen at 2258 E. Main St., with her husband, Eric, said Cassingham Elementary School's community art project is close to her heart, since she worked as a secretary at Maryland Elementary School for nearly a decade. She said she's looking forward to seeing photos and receiving updates about the students' work.

"We'll be able to see their progress as they go along," she said.

Once the students finish decorating the shoes, they will be auctioned off at the Bexley Education Foundation's annual Bravo! fundraiser to fund future education grants, Pinciotti said.

"We're going to have all the tennis shoes on the online auction," he said. "People can bid on that shoe and all the money will go right back to the BEF."

