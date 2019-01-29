The city of Westerville has decided not to hold an official remembrance event for Westerville Division of Police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli and have asked residents to show support by displaying blue lights instead.

City Manager David Collinsworth originally said in December that a remembrance was going to be held in February at Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., to honor Joering, 39, and Morelli, 54, who died after responding to a domestic-violence call that ended in a shootout Feb. 10, 2018.

Christa Dickey, the city's community affairs director, said city officials spoke with the families of both officers and determined the event at Westerville South was not appropriate.

"Out of respect for the families, we are not going to host a big event," Dickey said.

Dickey said residents are encouraged to show support by displaying blue lights and ribbons outside of their houses and businesses during February.

For residents who would like to gather in remembrance, Grace Chapel Community Church, 7798 Big Walnut Road, Westerville, will hold a special service with Westerville police chaplain Jim Meacham from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 to honor the fallen officers.

The Rev. Doug Meacham with the church said the service will include a tribute by local dance company Leap Of Faith, patriotic songs and a time of reflection. Meacham said the church felt like it needed to have something for the community.

"We just felt like it was something where we knew people were still grieving," he said.

He said seating is limited, as the church can hold about 200 people. He said the church will probably have a Facebook Live feed on its Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.

For more information about displaying blue lights in Westerville, visit westerville.org/services/police/honoring-our-fallen-officers.

To learn more about Grace Chapel Community Church visit Facebook.com/GraceChapelHome.

